Ford recalls 1.5 million F-150 pickups trucks over transmission issue

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said it was recalling about 1.48 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America due to a transmission issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
Ford said select 2011-2013 model year trucks with six-speed automatic transmission could experience an unintended downshift into first gear without warning, which could result in the loss of vehicle control. Ford is aware of five accidents, including one report of whiplash potentially related to the issue.
