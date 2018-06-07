Global Markets: Asian shares hit 2-1/2-month high; euro, yields up after ECB comments

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares rose to a fresh 2-1/2-month high on Thursday, supported by sound economic fundamentals, while expectations the (ECB) could start to wind down its stimulus boosted the and global yields.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside advanced 0.4 percent to extend its gains, hitting a 2-1/2-month high for a second straight day. Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.8 percent.

Notable gainers include the technology-heavy Taiwanese stocks, with Taiwan's main index nearing the 27-year high of 11,270 hit on January 23. The index has rallied 4.25 percent since last Wednesday, boosted by the rally in tech stocks and the Nasdaq.

The held near a two-week high while Germany's benchmark 10-year hit its own two-week high of 0.486 percent growing conviction the would announce as early as next week its intention to end a drawn-out stimulus programme by year-end.

The 10-year yield hit a fresh 1-1/2-week peak of 2.985 percent.

ECB said on Wednesday that robust growth made the central increasingly confident that inflation is on its way back to target, raising the chances it may use next week's meeting next week to reveal more about the end of its bond-buying program.

Praet's comments sent the to $1.1796, its highest level since May 22, on Wednesday. The common currency last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.1789. The dollar index was down 0.1 percent to 93.525.

Worries over the effects of reduced ECB buying triggered a broad sell-off in German Bunds and other debt, which spilled over to Treasuries, analysts said.

Higher yields helped to lift financials, which rose 1.8 percent and were the biggest percentage gainer among sectors.

"The U.S. 10 year Treasury yield rose alongside its peers overnight, while U.S. stocks rallied, reflecting a risk-on attitude among investors," said Makoto Noji, at

said late on Wednesday that U.S. would meet French and Canadian at the summit this week.

Although Kudlow said Trump would not back down from the tough line he has taken on trade, the comments appeared to calm investors.

The rose 1.4 percent to 25,146.39, the gained 0.86 percent to 2,772.35 and the added 0.67 percent to hit its record closing high of 7,689.24.

rose on Thursday to shake off some of the previous session's losses, supported by plunging exports from OPEC-member Venezuela.

Brent crude futures last traded at $75.70 a barrel and U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude at 65.01, each rising 0.5 percent on the day.

Copper hit a five-month high of $7,278.50 per tonne, though the gains was driven more by supply concerns in than by stronger demand.

Gold prices edged higher, with spot gold last traded at $1,297 per ounce, up 0.1 percent on the day, loosely supported by a weaker dollar amid ongoing concerns about a trade war between the and its allies.

raised its policy rate for the first time in more than four years on Wednesday, but surprised some economists by keeping its stance "neutral" instead of changing it to "tighten".

Market participants, wary of event risk, are monitoring developments ahead of the summit later this week and the U.S.- summit scheduled for next week.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Eric Meijer)

