J&J eyeing surgical robotics firm Auris Health: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is pursuing an acquisition of surgical robotics firm Auris Health Inc, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
J&J is seeking to purchase Auris at a premium to the valuation from its latest funding round that valued the company at $2 billion, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2RG9kwA.
The final deal has not been reached and there is no certainty that the deliberations will lead to a sale of Auris, according to Bloomberg.
J&J declined to comment while Auris could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
