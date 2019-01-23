J&J eyeing surgical robotics firm Auris Health: Bloomberg

JUST IN
(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is pursuing an acquisition of surgical robotics firm Auris Health Inc, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

J&J is seeking to purchase Auris at a premium to the valuation from its latest funding round that valued the company at $2 billion, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2RG9kwA.

The final deal has not been reached and there is no certainty that the deliberations will lead to a sale of Auris, according to Bloomberg.

J&J declined to comment while Auris could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 19:07 IST

