New WPP boss has work to do to strengthen U.S. business

By Kate Holton

LONDON (Reuters) - WPP's new boss vowed to rebuild its creative agencies in the and strengthen its position on Madison Avenue after reporting first-half results dragged down by the world's biggest market.

Shares in fell 8 percent by 0755 GMT, the biggest loser on the blue chip index, after the group said profitability would decline this year.

Presenting his first set of results after being confirmed as on Monday, Read said had returned to top line growth for the first time in over a year and nudged the 2018 net sales target higher, but margin concerns set the tone.

The results showed the challenges that Read faces to reposition the world's biggest group which has been hit by cautious client spending and increased competition from Google, and consultants such as

The group is also still recovering from the acrimonious departure of its founder and veteran who left in April following a complaint of personal misconduct, which he denied.

The biggest pressures are being felt in the where the drop in net sales accelerated in the second quarter, down 3.3 percent compared with the 2.4 percent fall recorded in the first four months of the year.

Read said the traditional agencies and were struggling on the other side of the Atlantic as big companies such as packaged group reviewed how much they spend.

"We have to reposition our networks and strengthen the creative agencies," he told

"We need to invest more in creative talent there and strategic talent. Sometimes when you're faced with cost cuts you take the wrong people out.

"We need to make sure we have the best businesses in those areas."

Read promised to update the market on his broader strategy for the group by the end of the year, after he started selling some joint venture holdings to pay down debt.

Analysts described the results as a mixed bag, with the return to first-half net sales growth of 0.3 percent overshadowed by the warning that the full-year profit margin would be in line with the first half, down 0.4 points.

"Despite the shifting sands, has delivered a robust first-half performance," said Richard Hunter, of Markets at Interactive Investor.

"Nonetheless, there are concerns for the group, some of which have been inherited. There is something of a struggle within parts of the brand consulting unit, and the in particular, which is slightly alarming given the strong current growth being seen in the world's largest economy."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Paul Sandle/Keith Weir)

