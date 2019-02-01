U.S. crude settles lower amid trade concerns

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude prices settled lower on Thursday as uncertainty about trade overtook bullish about production cuts and U.S. monetary policy that drove prices higher early in the session.

U.S. said on Thursday he would either strike a very big trade deal with or "postpone" it, which sent traders scrambling to sell in the last day of trading for the March contract.

"There was a tendency to take profits if there was any sign of weakness, and Trump's suggestion that a deal with could be postponed triggered a move lower," said Phil Flynn, analyst at in

WTI crude fell 44 cents a barrel to settle at $53.79.

Brent crude futures for March delivery rose 24 cents to $61.89 a barrel.

Investors have been concerned about the outcome of the U.S.- trade talks, which could shape the outlook for demand in the world's largest economies.

The two-day talks, which resumed in on Wednesday, are aimed at easing a months-long tariff war between the world's top two economies.

"Market participants desperately need to see a tangible progress in the U.S.-China trade talks, which unfortunately is in short supply at present," said Abhishek Kumar, analyst at Interfax in

There is little indication that will address core U.S. demands in the talks. If the two sides cannot reach a deal soon, has threatened to more than double tariffs on Chinese goods on March 2.

The uncertainty overtook bullish sentiment driven by production cuts from the (OPEC) and its allies, including

OPEC has fallen in January by the largest amount in two years, a survey found Thursday, as and its Gulf allies over-delivered on the group's supply-cutting pact while Iran, and registered involuntary declines.

OPEC and its allies announced supply cuts effective Jan. 1 to tighten the market after worries over a global glut caused heavy price losses in late 2018.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady, signalling its three-year drive to tighten monetary policy may be at an end amid the cloudy outlook for the U.S. economy.

discarded its promises of "further gradual increases" in interest rates, and said it would be "patient" before making any further moves.

U.S. sanctions imposed on firm SA (PDVSA) this week are also causing some supply disruptions. Inventories have started to build up at Venezuela's and terminals as PDVSA is finding it cannot export crude at its usual rate due to U.S. sanctions imposed this week.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick- in New York; Additional reporting by in London, Henning Gloystein in Singapore and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by and Sonya Hepinstall)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)