US warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks

By Robin Emmott

(Reuters) - The sees the as its top priority in a global effort to convince allies not to buy Huawei equipment for next-generation mobile networks, a U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

After meetings with the and the Belgian government in Brussels, U.S. officials are set to take a message to other European capitals that the world's biggest poses a security risk, said the official, who declined to be named.

"We are saying you need to be very, very cautious and we are urging folks not to rush ahead and sign contracts with untrusted suppliers from countries like China," the said.

The fears could use the equipment for espionage - a concern that says is unfounded. The push to sideline Huawei in Europe, one of its biggest markets, is likely to deepen trade frictions between and

is using "multiple tracks", the U.S. said, including talks at the U.S.-led NATO alliance in and at international conferences in and Munich: " is definitely where we see this as the top priority."

Huawei gear is widely used in but the push is aimed at equipment for the new fifth generation mobile technology, which promises to link up everything from vehicles to factories at far greater speeds.

While has largely barred Huawei from supplying its government and contractors, it sees advanced European preparations for as a security risk that could also endanger the

"Going with an like Huawei or will have all sorts of ramifications for your national security and ... since we are military allies with almost all members of the European Union, on our national security as well," the official said.

SMOKING GUN?

Asked for evidence of intelligence work by Huawei or its rival ZTE, the said American alarm stemmed more from China's status as a one-party state, a series of Chinese laws approved in 2017, and counter-terrorism legislation.

The official cited language in the National Intelligence Law that directs individuals and companies to aid China's intelligence-gathering and keep such work secret.

"Huawei and ... are ensconced in a one-party state where they are simply not equipped to resist directions from "

The official also pointed to vulnerabilities found in older networks built by Huawei in Britain, even when they were monitored by a laboratory overseen by

reported exclusively on Jan. 30 that the European Commission, the EU executive, was considering proposals that would ban Huawei from 5G networks, but that work was at an early stage.

Concern is also growing in But is walking a fine line, with parliament reviewing a provision that would increase government powers to make checks on

"We may not have all the information the United States has. But we take decisions based on what we know. And at this stage, we have not decided to ban Huawei in France," a French official said this week.

(Additional reporting by in Paris; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)