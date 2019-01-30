UK public inflation expectations fall sharply in January: Citi/YouGov

(Reuters) - The British public's expectations of future have fallen sharply this month, though uncertainty about the future path of has risen due to the unclear prospects for sterling from the process, a monthly survey showed.

Public expectations for over the coming year sank to 2.6 percent in January from 2.9 percent, while expectations for the next 5-10 years fell to 3.0 percent from 3.3 percent, the Citi/ survey showed.

The proportion of people surveyed who did not know what would happen to inflation rose to a record high of 21 percent.

"With no-deal still possible and many expecting sterling to depreciate significantly in that case ... uncertainty has spiked. This uncertainty likely weighs on household decisions and thus economic activity as well," economists and said.

The survey of 2,018 people took place between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)

