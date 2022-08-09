Uzbekistan, Ukraine win gold, India two bronzes at Chess Olympiad

-
ALSO READ
44th Chess Olympiad: How Chennai prepared for world's biggest Chess event
India to host 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in July-Aug this year in Chennai
International Chess Olympiad promises a new chapter for the game in India
Chess Olympiad's Thambi ain't alone: Here's a look at India's mascots
Suspense continues over India hosting 44th Chess Olympiad, decision soon
-
The 14th-seeded Uzbekistan team won the gold medal while Armenia and India-2 team won the silver and bronze in the Open section of the 44th Chess Olympiad held here, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said.
In the women's section, Ukraine won the gold, Georgia the silver, while the top seed India-1 had to remain content with the bronze.
However, the Indian players have a rich haul of board prizes.
The 11th seeded India-2 team, composed of young players, won 3-1 against Germany in the 11th and final round with GMs D. Gukesh, and R. Praggnanandhaa splitting the points with their opponents, while GMs Nihal Sarin and Raunak Sadhwani won their games against the German players.
In the Open section's final round, Uzbekistan won 2.5-1.5 against The Netherlands while Armenia defeated Spain 2.5-1.5.
Second seeded India-1 team drew with the top-seeded US 2-2, with GMs P.Harikrishna and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi drawing their games while GM Arjun Erigaisi defeated much stronger GM Leiner Dominguez Perez in 49 moves but GM S.L. Narayanan lost to Sam Shankland.
The India-1 team secured fourth position.
In the women's section the top seeded Indian team lost to the US 1-3 and had to settle with a bronze medal.
Indian GM Koneru Humpy and WGM R.Vaishali drew their games while Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni lost.
On the second table, Ukraine defeated Poland 3-1 to win the gold while Georgia defeated Azerbaijan 3-1 to win the silver medal.
Be that as it may, in line with their on the board performance, India's young players have a rich haul of board prizes led by Gukesh on the first board in the Open section.
On the second board Sarin heads the table while on the third board, Ergaisi and Praggnanandhaa are ranked second and third.
In the women's section too, India got a good number of board prizes.
Chennai girl Vaishali, Sachdev and Divya Deshmukh are ranked third for the third, fourth and fifth boards, respectively.
(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)
--IANS
vj/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor