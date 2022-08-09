Indian boxers get warm welcome at Delhi airport after success at CWG 2022

Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Rohit Tokas, Jasmine Lamboria and Sagar Ahlawat received a warm welcome from their family and supporters at the after a successful campaign at the recently-concluded 2022 in Birmingham.

The sounds of drums and cheers reverberated at the airport as fans and family welcomed the medal-winning athletes, garlanded them and distributed sweets.

Amit Panghal was extremely delighted with his performance.

"I am really happy. After so many days, I have won a medal. I would like to keep this happiness intact and I would keep raising my country's name and honour in future," said Panghal.

Amit Panghal captured gold for the country after defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the final of 48-51 kg (Flyweight) at the recently-concluded CWG 2022 on Sunday. Panghal was extremely dominant in the match and won it by 5-0. He won it on basis of points.

Nitu Ghangas, who also won a gold medal received a warm welcome at the airport.

"This is my best performance. I will train even harder and keep winning gold for my country," she said.

Boxer Nitu Ghangas clinched a gold medal after defeating England's Demie-Jade Resztan in the final of the women's 48 kg category. She won on basis of points by 5-0 over her English opponent.

Rohit Tokas also expressed happiness at the welcome he received from the people at the airport. "I am really happy. People from my village have come here to welcome me and I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Tokas clinched the bronze medal in the Men's 67kg Welterweight category after losing to Zambia's Stephen Zimba.

The 29-year-old was involved in a thrilling clash against Zambia's Stephen Zimba and both boxers had their moments in the match, but ultimately, it was the latter who came up with the victory to secure a 3-2 win on points.

Jaismine Lamboria also expressed happiness at the welcome received on the airport and dedicated her medal to her coach.

"I am really happy. It was because of my coach that I won the medal. I will start preparing for Asian Games now," she added.

Jaismine Lamboriya clinched the bronze medal in the women's 60 kg Lightweight category after losing to England's Gemma Paige. The English boxer won the match as a split decision worked in the Brit's favour as she won by 3-2 win against the Indian.

Sagar Ahlawat also received a great welcome from his people.

Sagar Ahlawat captured the silver medal in the final of the Men's Over 92kg category. Sagar settled for a silver medal after suffering a defeat against Delicious Orie of England by 0-5 on basis of points.

India finished 4th in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and with a total of 61 medals at the 2022 held in Birmingham.

The 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.

The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)