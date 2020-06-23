JUST IN
Cricket South Africa reports seven positive cases for coronavirus

CSA has conducted over 100 tests throughout the country on affiliate staff and some of the contracted professional players, including the franchise training squads

IANS  |  Johannesburg 

Our medical ethical protocol does not allow us to share info that could identify people that have tested positive, says CSA CEO Jacques Faul

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed that seven positive cases have been found after mass coronavirus testing was conducted within the organisation.

CSA has conducted over 100 tests throughout the country on affiliate staff and some of the contracted professional players, including the franchise training squads that had been assembled after the government announced that non-contact sport could resume in Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

"We were definitely going to have people testing positive," CSA's acting CEO Jacques Faul confirmed to 'Sport24'. "Having conducted over 100 tests, the number of seven is actually quite low.

"Our medical ethical protocol does not allow us to share info that could identify people that have tested positive," Faul said.

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza was diagnosed with Covid-19 two days back. Bangladesh daily Dhaka Tribune confirmed the news quoting a source.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also revealed recently that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

 
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 14:57 IST

