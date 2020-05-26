Cricket to get boring if wickets not bowler-friendly: Starc on saliva ban

Australian spearhead believes that as saliva is being banned, the wickets should be kept on the greener side to assist the bowlers, otherwise cricket will run the risk of becoming boring.



Last week, ICC’s cricket council led by Anil Kumble has recommended the ban on use of saliva to polish the ban in the wake of (Covid-19) pandemich



"They've mentioned that it's only going to be there for a period of time and then once the world gets back to a relatively normal situation then saliva can come back into shining the ball. But if it's going to be a window of time there, maybe then instruct people to leave more grass on the wickets to have that contest," Starc said.



Shining the ball is a major thing for bowlers in trying to extract some swing from the match. As the game starts swaying in favour of batsmen by each passing day, bowlers have to try everything they can to trouble the batsmen.



"Whether it be the wickets being not as flat or at least considering this shining wax to a degree, there needs to be some thought on that I think. I guess you use both those things saliva and sweat to shine the ball. I've probably been a bit more on the sweat side, just trying to not get my hands in my mouth too much," Starc said.





"I think as we saw in Australia the last couple of years, there's some pretty flat wickets, and if that ball's going straight, it's a pretty boring contest. Generally the spinners reckon that the wickets that seam a bit also spin, so maybe if you bring the bowlers back into the game, you'll tick all the boxes," he added.



Currently, all international cricket has been suspended since March due to the pandemic.



Last week, the ICC issued guidelines for safely resuming cricket and the body said that chartered flights should be used for travel for some period of time.



The ICC also said that international teams should strongly consider travelling with a medical doctor. Travelling teams should ensure necessary arrangements are in place to support a team member should they test positive while on tour.





The players and umpires have also been asked to maintain social distancing on the cricket field and that includes no handing over of player items (cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or teammates.

