Djokovic can play in French Open even if unvaccinated: France's sports min

-
ALSO READ
Australian Open head to Novak Djokovic: no vaccine status, no play
Medvedev stands in the way as Djokovic aims for calendar Grand Slam
Tough to swallow loss but in tennis we learn very quickly: Djokovic
Explained: Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?
US Open: Medvedev calls World No. 1 Djokovic 'greatest player' in history
-
World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in the French Open even if he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, France's sports minister Roxane Maracineanu said on Friday.
France does not bar unvaccinated people from entering its territory but imposes tougher restrictions than on those who have had the shot.
Sports minister Maracineanu said International Tennis Federation (ITF) protocols at major events meant an unvaccinated player would be entitled to enter France and participate in Roland Garros, which begins in May.
"Djokovic would not follow the same organisational arrangements as those who are vaccinated," Maracineanu told FranceInfo radio. "But he will nonetheless be able to compete [at Roland Garros] because the protocols, the health bubble, allows it."
Australia's decision to revoke a visa Djokovic had been granted based on a medical exemption ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne has stirred furore and it has the potential of turning into a diplomatic crisis between Australia and Serbia.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had re-iterated on Thursday that nobody was above the country's border rules as he ordered the cancellation of Djokovic's visa. "Mr. Djokovic's visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to borders. No one is above these rules," Morrison had tweeted.
On Friday, as the defending Australian Open champion's lawyers tried to get the decision reversed, Serbian president Aleksander Vucic spoke to the media, hitting out at the supposed politics behind Djokovic's detainment.
Djokovic has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status, while publicly criticising mandatory vaccines. He has not revealed the grounds for the exemption.
--IANS
inj/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor