'Djokovic knew the rules': Nadal short on sympathy for World No.1

-
ALSO READ
Medvedev stands in the way as Djokovic aims for calendar Grand Slam
Tough to swallow loss but in tennis we learn very quickly: Djokovic
Australian Open head to Novak Djokovic: no vaccine status, no play
US Open: Medvedev calls World No. 1 Djokovic 'greatest player' in history
Explained: Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?
-
Rafa Nadal appeared to be short on sympathy for Novak Djokovic on Thursday as he shared his thoughts on his great rival's current plight.
Djokovic's hopes of defending his Australian Open title were dealt a serious blow on Wednesday when he had his visa revoked on arrival in Melbourne.
The 34 year-old world number one is currently being held in a government detention hotel and his deportation has been delayed until Monday.
The 20-time major winner has consistently refused to confirm his vaccine status, but had obtained a medical exemption to play in Australia.
This caused widespread anger in Australia, where the population has had to endure some of the world's strictest restrictions during the pandemic.
"If he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem," Nadal said.
"Everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor