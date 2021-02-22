RCB show how they planned Glenn Maxwell's IPL bid in video

-
ALSO READ
Cannot wait to give everything to help RCB win IPL, says Maxwell
IPL 2020: RCB's Hesson feels score of 150-160 on UAE tracks will be good
Didn't know how much is Rs 15 cr in New Zealand dollars: Jamieson
Katich, Hesson say RCB have all bases covered including death bowling
Chris Morris gets highest ever IPL bid of Rs.16.25 crore from RR
-
Australian batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's forgettable 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) didn't seem to matter at the 2021 auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended up signing him for Rs 14.25 crore. RCB on Monday tweeted a video which showed how they, led by director of cricket operations Mike Hesson, planned their bid for Maxwell.
Hesson explained in the video why RCB were desperate to sign Maxwell regardless of what his form was last season. Maxwell had just 108 runs in 13 innings at an average of 15.
"The reason why we like him is that he's the most dangerous in overs 10-15. Since 2014 in the middle overs, his average is 28 with a strike rate of 161.5. That would do us beautifully," Hesson says in the video.
"And he can be a bowling option. We need somebody in that top 6 that can bowl 3-4 overs, but Maxwell can bowl two. Those numbers are exceptional," he further says.
The RCB think tank predicted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) competing with them for Maxwell with Hesson calling the three-time champions "the only threat". As it turned out, it was a bidding war between RCB and CSK that led to Maxwell's price soaring to close to Rs 15 crore. The two teams were battling each other after Maxwell's price crossed Rs 4.4 crore.
--IANS
rkm/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor