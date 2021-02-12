Fifth day Chennai pitch the worst I've seen: Eng speedster Jofra Archer

-
ALSO READ
India vs England 1st Test: Chennai pitch likely to be slow despite grass
ENG vs IND 1st Test: India has good Test record against England in Chennai
Check IND vs ENG 2nd Test playing 11 predictions and pitch conditions here
1st Test: India may recall improbable 2008 win vs ENG for motivation today
ENG vs IND: England squad will get only 3 days to train before Chennai Test
-
The pitch on the fifth day of the first Test against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here was the "worst surface I've seen", England fast bowler Jofra Archer has said.
"On the fifth day it was probably the worst surface I've seen -- its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at," Archer wrote in his column in British daily Daily Mail.
"When we walked out in search of nine wickets on the fifth day, I was very hopeful we would complete the job -- although these India players have big reputations and are at home, so should be able to cope with conditions better than anyone. So, I didn't expect us to skittle them. Equally, I didn't expect it to finish not long after afternoon drinks," he has said. England won the first Test by 227 runs after bowling out the hosts for 192 in a chase of 420 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
Archer said that the win felt like a "serious achievement" but the team did not overdo its celebrations as there are still three Tests left to play. Archer himself did not have any as he was suffering from stomach ache.
"I'm not a big beer drinker and I would normally have a spirit to celebrate, but I didn't partake because I wasn't feeling well. I had a serious tummy ache, which might have been food poisoning, so I just slept. Stuart Broad didn't feel too good either. Nevertheless, because of the quality of the opposition, our win felt like a serious achievement," he said.
"Winning by 227 runs against that India team in their own conditions makes it that bit more special. It needs to be put into perspective, of course. It's only the first game and it would be dangerous to get giddy. We mustn't do that," said Archer.
The 25-year-old fast bowler also said that the match showed that it is going to be a good series.
"Aside from the pride in the performance, though, it also showed this is going to be a very good series, with results in every game. If conditions are similar in Ahmedabad, I don't see any draws," he said, referring to the venue of the third and fourth Tests.
"I'd not played first-class cricket here before last week, but I know from experience of the IPL [Indian Premier League] that most wickets in India deteriorate significantly, and seeing how the pitch changed during this Test shows us what we have in store," wrote Archer.
The second Test starts on Saturday.
--IANS
rkm/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor