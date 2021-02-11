IND vs ENG: Anderson could be rested for 2nd Test, hints coach Silverwood

-
ALSO READ
Check IND vs ENG 2nd Test playing 11 predictions and pitch conditions here
Check India vs England 1st Test final playing 11, head-to-head stats here
IND vs ENG 1st Test playing 11: Pant will start against England, says Kohli
IND vs ENG: India may ditch specialist wicket-keeper plan, play only Pant
Jaffer predicts India playing 11 for 1st Test against England at Chepauk
-
Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson, whose three wickets on the fifth and final day of the first Test dented the Indian middle-order, may not play the second Test as the team look to continue their rotation policy, hinted coach Chris Silverwood.
"I am not reluctant to change a winning team if it is the best thing to do for the players and the team and our longevity over a long period. Yes, he (Anderson) is a class act, but you'll have to wait and see," Silverwood told the media on Wednesday.
"Has it crossed my mind [to play Broad and Anderson together]? Yes, they are both class acts, but things are working at the moment and we have to look after our players... We have got many bowlers here that we could play at any given point. I feel very lucky that I have an abundance of talent," said Silverwood while hinting that 38-year-old Anderson could be rested.
Silverwood also defended Dom Bess who picked four wickets in the first innings but went for runs in the second.
"I'm not worried. I had a chat with him afterwards and he is still in good spirits. He can have a bad day every now and again. It is not through lack of effort. He's shown he can get us wickets so I am sure he'll be fine," he said.
He also spoke on all-rounder Moeen Ali's chances of playing the second Test.
"Everything is on the table. If we feel we need to do it we have the options available to rotate. [Ali has] worked as hard as he possibly can do. He's not played a game, we accept that, but those are the times that we're in at the moment. Should he play I'd have every confidence in him," said Silverwood.
England had won the first Test by 227 runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The second Test begins at the same venue on February 13.
--IANS
kh/rkm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor