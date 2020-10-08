Gavaskar and Richards were my batting heroes, says Sachin Tendulkar

-
ALSO READ
Gavaskar's 10k Test runs of that era equal to today's 15k runs: Inzamam
Happy Birthday, Sachin: Wishes pour in as 'God of Cricket' turns 47 today
Vivian Richards recalls how he felt after Clive Llyod lifted 1975 WC trophy
Current Indian Test team under Kohli India's best ever: Sunil Gavaskar
Don't think it is safe to play cricket until October: Sunil Gavaskar
-
Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said legendary Sunil Gavaskar and West Indies great Viv Richards were his batting heroes when he was young, while his dad Ramesh Tendulkar was his real life hero.
"My heroes, okay, I would say that when I was playing cricket or when I was of your age (young), I wanted to become a cricketer and going ahead wanted to play for my country. I had two heroes -- one is our own Sunil Gavaskar, who played for India for several years and performed well, he was my batting hero," Tendulkar said.
"Along with him, it was Viv Richards of the West Indies. These were my batting heroes when I played cricket. But generally in life, then I would say that my hero was my father (Ramesh Tendulkar). So much time I spent with him and he was mild, calm and composed, he was a man with good nature. So, it is my dream that I become like him.
"I will say that my father was my hero in my life," added the former India cricketer.
Tendulkar was speaking during the virtual 'Gift of Life' ceremony after 1,000 children underwent free heart surgeries performed by the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital since the pandemic began in the country.
Tendulkar also lauded the work done by the hospital and said children are our treasure.
"I would say by doing this noble work, you are not just giving our children the opportunity to lead a healthy life, you are also giving them an opportunity to dream big and chase their dreams.
"You are also giving them a chance to create a positive impact, not just on their lives, but also on the people around them," he signed off.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor