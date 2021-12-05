IND v NZ, 2nd Test: It's a pretty challenging surface, says Daryl Mitchell

-
New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell on Sunday said that the pitch in the ongoing second Test against India has been very challenging.
He added that the challenge has been for his team to transfer pressure back to the bowlers while sticking to their plus points. After India declared at 267/7, New Zealand are 140/5 in 45 overs at stumps on day three and stare at a big defeat with 400 runs still remaining.
"Disappointing to not still be out there and kick on but it was nice to get a partnership going. It's a pretty challenging surface, the ball's definitely turning there with your name on it. It's just about trying to find ways and put pressure back on the bowlers at certain times and stick within your strengths. Ultimately that was my downfall today, but it was nice to spend some time out in the middle," said Mitchell in a chat with broadcasters after day's play.
Mitchell, who made 60 off 92 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes, mentioned that he tried to take a leaf out of India opener Mayank Agarwal's approach with bat. "The way Agarwal played in both innings for India, he put pressure on our spinners and he set the template for how I personally wanted to try and go about, taking on the Indian spinners today."
Talking about the challenge of playing Test cricket in different conditions, Mitchell, remarked, "You are constantly adapting to the what the surface and what the opposition is trying to do to you. That's the wonderful game of Test cricket, they are constantly throwing things at you and you're doing the same thing back. You just got to keep doing that for long periods of time and keep trying to win every small battle."
The 30-year-old signed off by saying New Zealand will try their best to avoid the inevitable. "It's obviously a tough situation we're in, we've got another two days to bat now. It was just about going out and play our game, keep trying to put pressure back on their bowlers for as long as we can and hopefully that will put us in a position come day five where there might be a chance. Obviously it's very challenging."
