BCCI increases age limit for match officials, support staff to 65 years

In a big relief to the scores of match officials and support staff who had to leave after reaching 60, the BCCI on Saturday increased their retirement age limit by five years.
The BCCI took this decision during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.
"The age limit of match officials and support staff has been increased to 65 from 60 years subject to their fitness," the BCCI said in a statement after its 90th AGM.
This will benefit several umpires, scorers, match referees.
"Now we have the guidelines, they will get five years' time for retirement," a Board official told PTI.
At the AGM, many proposals have been passed for the development of cricket in northeastern states, Puducherry, Bihar and Uttarakhand.
"Each state association has been sanctioned Rs 10 crore and the stress would be on to develop indoor facility everywhere," the official said.
Among other decisions, the Board has inducted Brijesh Patel and MKJ Majumdar in the IPL Governing Council.
"Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha (is there) as the representative of the Indian Cricketers Association in the IPL Governing Council," said the statement.
The BCCI also announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
