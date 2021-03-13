Ind vs Eng: Batting against Rashid in nets helped Roy's game against spin

-
ALSO READ
Our position still remains same, Hales is out of the squad: Morgan
Everyone including Archer is fit and available for selection, says Morgan
Where would you add Ashwin when Washington does that job for team: Kohli
Chakravarthy fails fitness test, Natarajan at NCA with shoulder niggle
Leave Pant alone, he'll deliver match-winning performances: Rohit Sharma
-
England batsman Jason Roy has revealed that batting against spinner Adil Rashid in the nets has helped quite a bit in developing his game against the spinners.
His remark came as England defeated India by eight wickets with 27 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday.
Chasing 125, Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat as they played knocks of 49 and 28 respectively. In the end, Jonny Bairstow (26*) and Dawid Malan (24*) took the visitors over the line.
"Happy to start with a win. I'll take 49 and a comfortable victory for the team any day. The way we fielded was pleasing. I have fallen to a few bowlers of various types, but have batted against Rashid in the nets. That did help me," Roy told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.
"You learn every time you play a game, with the number of games we're playing, it should help me. Buttler was striking the ball beautifully, looked in great shape," he added.
In the first T20I, Shreyas Iyer had played a lone hand as he scored 67 runs while batting at number five and this helped India post a score of 124/7 in the allotted twenty overs.
Jofra Archer returned with three wickets while Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordon, and Ben Stokes took one wicket each.
India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor