IND vs NZ playing 11: India must play 2 spinners in WTC final, says Bishop

Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop feels India should go into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand with two spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin -- as they both are dependable batsmen as well.
The WTC final starts on June 18 in Southampton.
"I am going for the two spinners. Jadeja bats, Ashwin bats, and they are both excellent bowlers and in good form as well. So the balance of the attack for me will be three seamers and those two spinners," said the 53-year-old Bishop, who took 161 wickets in 43 Tests.
Explaining his selection, 53-year-old Bishop said he was very impressed by Mohammed Siraj's debut in Australia against the host where he picked 13 wickets in three matches and finished the series as the most successful bowler of the team. Bishop opined that Kohli and Co. would need the experience of Ishant Sharma.
Bishop, who played his last Test in 1998 and has since turned to television commentary, said he had a lot of respect for India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wanted the experienced Ishant and the young Mohammed Shami in the playing XI for the WTC final beginning in Southampton on June 18.
"I have high regard for Jasprit Bumrah. His skill set has been pretty good; he has performed before. Ishant Sharma has a lot of experience, having had a couple of tours of active duty in England. He has played county cricket there," said Bishop during a press conference organised by STAR Sports.
"So, as the elder statesman, Ishant Sharma is in there for me. Of course, Siraj bowled so well in Australia, but Shami's experience, seam position... If he is fit and in good rhythm, I am going with him as well."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
