Need to finish games in regulation time: India women's hockey coach

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman on Monday said the side should close down games in regulation time instead of allowing them to stretch till shoot-outs but she was quite pleased with the regular scoring chances created by her wards in the ongoing FIH Pro League ties.

Both the matches in India's recent Pro League tie against Germany went to shoot-out with the home team losing the first before bouncing back to win the second leg here on Sunday.

India fought back with a remarkable 3-0 shootout win over Germany in the second leg after both the games ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time here on Sunday, a huge improvement in their performance from the first leg match which the hosts lost 1-2 in the shoot-out.

"In Saturday's game, we didn't start well, but in the next game, we started well. I think we created enough opportunities. The only thing to say is that we should win in regulation time and not in shootouts," Schopman said after India's win in the second match.

Fairly well-placed at second position in the standings, Schopman wants her players to improve with every game going forward in the FIH Pro league.

The Indians are now placed second in the nine-team league with 12 points from six games.

"Our focus is to improve and do better in every game, which I think we are doing," she said.

"...I am really happy with the performances, but there's a lot to learn."



The Indian women's team's next opponent is England with the double header scheduled to be played at the Kalinga Stadium here on April 2 and 3.

