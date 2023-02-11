India thrash Australia in first Test to go 1-0 up in 4-match series

thrashed by an innings and 132 runs inside three days in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series here on Saturday.

Off-spinner (5/37) returned with a five wicket haul as shot off for 91 in 32.3 overs in their second innings just before tea.

conceded a massive first innings lead of 223.

This was Australia's second lowest total against after 93 in Mumbai (2004).

Bowling a probing length, Ashwin ran through the Australian top order and annexed his 31st fifer in just his 10th over, before Ravindra Jadeja (2/34), Mohammed Shami (2/13) and Axar Patel (1/6) completed the formalities.

Earlier, Patel hit a career-best 84 (174 balls; 10x4s, 1x6) in an entertaining 52-run ninth wicket partnership with Shami who was at his aggressive best in his 37 from 47 balls (2x4s, 3x6s).

In reply to Australia's 177, India were bowled out for 400 at lunch on a turning Jamtha wicket.

The left-handed Patel, who was overnight 52, looked calm and was in control to give India a solid batting depth at No 9.

For Australia, debutant off-spinner Tod Murphy was the pick of of their attack to return with impressive figures of 47-12-124-7.

Brief Scores:



Australia 1st innings: 177 and 2nd innings: 91 all out in 32.3 overs ( 5/37).

India 1st innings: 400 all out in 139.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Axar Patel 84, Ravindra Jadeja 70; Todd Murphy 7/124). India win by an innings and 132 runs.

