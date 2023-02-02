India vs Australia Tests: David Warner scared for future of Test cricket

Veteran Australia opener has expressed his feeling of being scared over the future of Test cricket, and wants emerging players to play more of the longer format instead of focusing on lucrative franchise T20 leagues.

"I've got this little bit of scaredness (sic) about what's going to happen in the next 5-10 years with where cricket is actually heading. I'd love for guys who are coming through to actually play red-ball cricket because that's the legacy that you should want to leave behind," Warner said at the Australian Cricket Awards.

Warner first came into reckoning due to his performances in T20s before debuting in and now having 101 caps in the format. But many Australian cricketers like Tim David, Chris Lynn and Marcus Stoinis have had lucrative T20 contracts all over the world instead of carving out a career in .

"Playing in the Test arena is amazing and it's a true test of cricket and how good you measure up to the greats of the game. At the end of the day, everything comes with financial rewards. If you aspire to get a central Australian contract, then you're going to be rewarded."

"I think guys see the short term at the moment with all the leagues around, but the best way to get value for your currency is to actually make a name for yourself. There's only been a small minority of people who have been able to do that and have a long career."

"You want to aspire to play cricket for Australia, and you're only going to get there by putting numbers on the board. Through Big Bash, if you think that's going to be your way and you don't want to play red-ball cricket, then you probably won't get that value of currency in the other franchise leagues," he elaborated.

Warner's next assignment in is a trip to India for next month's four-match Test series to be played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Pat Cummins-led side will train at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Cricket Ground in Alur for four days before playing the first Test at Nagpur from February 9.

It will be followed by second, third and fourth Tests at New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamshala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13). After the end of the Tests, a three-match ODI series between India and Australia will begin from March 17 in Mumbai, followed by matches in Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

--IANS

nr/cs

