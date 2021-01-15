Indian cricketer Navdeep Saini complains of groin pain, taken for scans

The injury-plagued Indian team took another hit on Friday when pacer was forced off the field during the fourth and final Test against Australia here due to groin pain and taken for scans.

The 28-year-old Saini had bowled five balls of his eighth, and the innings 36th, over during the second session when he had to walk off the field because of the pain. With this, his further participation in the match, which began this morning, has been thrown into serious doubt.

" has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," read a short statement from the BCCI on the one-Test-old bowler's condition.

" has now gone for scans," added a brief update that came after the initial note.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma completed Saini's over.

India have lost several key players, such as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, to a spate of injuries that has marred their overall gutsy show against Australia.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after both sides won a game each, followed by an engrossing draw in the third Test in Sydney.

Saini had made his Test debut in Sydney and picked up four wickets in the match.

