IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to start training from March 2 at Chepauk Stadium

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni will start his training at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk from March 2 along with other players ahead of 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The 38-year old Dhoni, whose future in the game has been a subject of intense speculation since the ICC ODI World Cup in June-July last year, will start training at the Chepauk stadium for the IPL 2020.
The IPL 2020 will kick start with CSK locking horns with defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on March 29. According to CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, Dhoni will be training with players who are available as the full preparatory camp of the team begins on March 19.
Former India captain Dhoni is expected to practice for a couple of weeks with the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu among others. He would then take a break before returning, sources said.
Raina and Rayudu have been training here for the past three weeks or so.
Sources said it would help the veteran stumper to bond with the new players in the CSK set-up.
'Thala' as Dhoni is affectionately called by the legion of CSK fans would also look to get into the groove as he has been away from the game for a while now. He had commenced training with the Jharkhand team some time back.
The Super Kings' practice sessions in the last two years had attracted crowds in thousands and with Dhoni set for an early arrival for preparation similar numbers can be expected this time around also.
The three-time IPL champion had picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the auction held in December last.
Check Chennai Super Kings fixtures, match timings and venue here:
|Date
|Matches
|Time
|Venue
|MAR 29, SUN
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|APR 2, THUR
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|8:00 PM
|Chennai
|APR 6, MON
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Kolkata
|APR 11, SAT
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Chennai
|APR 13, MON
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
|APR 17, FRI
|Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
|APR 19, SUN
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Chennai
|APR 24, FRI
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Chennai
|APR 27, MON
|Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8:00 PM
|Chennai
|APR 30, THUR
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|MAY 4, MON
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur
|MAY 7, THUR
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8:00 PM
|Chennai
|MAY 10, SUN
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|4:00 PM
|Chennai
|MAY 14, THUR
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Bengaluru
Here is the full squad of Chennai Super Kings:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought
|Price (Rs cr)
|2019 IPL team
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|Retained
|15.00
|CSK
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|Retained
|11.00
|CSK
|Kedar Jadhav
|CSK
|Retained
|7.80
|KKR
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|Retained
|7.00
|CSK
|Piyush Chawla
|CSK
|Bought
|6.75
|KKR
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|Retained
|6.40
|DC
|Sam Curran
|CSK
|Bought
|5.50
|KXIP
|Karn Sharma
|CSK
|Retained
|5.00
|KKR
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|Retained
|4.00
|CSK
|Shardul Thakur
|CSK
|Retained
|2.60
|CSK
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|Retained
|2.20
|KXIP
|Harbhajan Singh
|CSK
|Retained
|2.00
|DC
|Josh Hazlewood
|CSK
|Bought
|2.00
|CSK
|Murli Vijay
|CSK
|Retained
|2.00
|MI
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|Retained
|1.60
|CSK
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|Retained
|1.00
|KKR
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|Retained
|0.80
|MI
|Lungi Ngidi
|CSK
|Retained
|0.50
|CSK
|Mitchell Santner
|CSK
|Retained
|0.50
|RCB
|K M Asif
|CSK
|Retained
|0.40
|KXIP
|Monu Kumar
|CSK
|Retained
|0.20
|RR
|Narayan Jagadeesan
|CSK
|Retained
|0.20
|RR
|R Sai Kishore (uncapped)
|CSK
|Bought
|0.20
|None
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|Retained
|0.20
|CSK