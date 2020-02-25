IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to start training from March 2 at Chepauk Stadium

JUST IN
MS Dhoni. Photo: PTI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni will start his training at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk from March 2 along with other players ahead of 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The 38-year old Dhoni, whose future in the game has been a subject of intense speculation since the ICC ODI World Cup in June-July last year, will start training at the Chepauk stadium for the IPL 2020.

The IPL 2020 will kick start with CSK locking horns with defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on March 29. According to CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, Dhoni will be training with players who are available as the full preparatory camp of the team begins on March 19.

Former India captain Dhoni is expected to practice for a couple of weeks with the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu among others. He would then take a break before returning, sources said.

Raina and Rayudu have been training here for the past three weeks or so.

Sources said it would help the veteran stumper to bond with the new players in the CSK set-up.

'Thala' as Dhoni is affectionately called by the legion of CSK fans would also look to get into the groove as he has been away from the game for a while now. He had commenced training with the Jharkhand team some time back.

The Super Kings' practice sessions in the last two years had attracted crowds in thousands and with Dhoni set for an early arrival for preparation similar numbers can be expected this time around also.

The three-time IPL champion had picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the auction held in December last.

Check Chennai Super Kings fixtures, match timings and venue here:

Date Matches Time Venue
MAR 29, SUN Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mumbai
APR 2, THUR Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 6, MON Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Kolkata
APR 11, SAT Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 13, MON Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Delhi
APR 17, FRI Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mohali
APR 19, SUN Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 24, FRI Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 27, MON Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 30, THUR Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Hyderabad
MAY 4, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Jaipur
MAY 7, THUR Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Chennai
MAY 10, SUN Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 4:00 PM Chennai
MAY 14, THUR Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Bengaluru

Here is the full squad of Chennai Super Kings:

Player Team Retained/bought Price (Rs cr) 2019 IPL team
MS Dhoni CSK Retained 15.00 CSK
Suresh Raina CSK Retained 11.00 CSK
Kedar Jadhav CSK Retained 7.80 KKR
Ravindra Jadeja CSK Retained 7.00 CSK
Piyush Chawla CSK Bought 6.75 KKR
Dwayne Bravo CSK Retained 6.40 DC
Sam Curran CSK Bought 5.50 KXIP
Karn Sharma CSK Retained 5.00 KKR
Shane Watson CSK Retained 4.00 CSK
Shardul Thakur CSK Retained 2.60 CSK
Ambati Rayudu CSK Retained 2.20 KXIP
Harbhajan Singh CSK Retained 2.00 DC
Josh Hazlewood CSK Bought 2.00 CSK
Murli Vijay CSK Retained 2.00 MI
Faf du Plessis CSK Retained 1.60 CSK
Imran Tahir CSK Retained 1.00 KKR
Deepak Chahar CSK Retained 0.80 MI
Lungi Ngidi CSK Retained 0.50 CSK
Mitchell Santner CSK Retained 0.50 RCB
K M Asif CSK Retained 0.40 KXIP
Monu Kumar CSK Retained 0.20 RR
Narayan Jagadeesan CSK Retained 0.20 RR
R Sai Kishore (uncapped) CSK Bought 0.20 None
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK Retained 0.20 CSK

