IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to start training from March 2 at Chepauk Stadium

(CSK) captain will start his training at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk from March 2 along with other players ahead of 13th season of the (IPL 2020). The 38-year old Dhoni, whose future in the game has been a subject of intense speculation since the ICC ODI World Cup in June-July last year, will start training at the Chepauk stadium for the

The will kick start with CSK locking horns with defending champion (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on March 29. According to CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, Dhoni will be training with players who are available as the full preparatory camp of the team begins on March 19.





Former India captain Dhoni is expected to practice for a couple of weeks with the likes of and Ambati Rayudu among others. He would then take a break before returning, sources said.

Raina and Rayudu have been training here for the past three weeks or so.

Sources said it would help the veteran stumper to bond with the new players in the CSK set-up.

'Thala' as Dhoni is affectionately called by the legion of CSK fans would also look to get into the groove as he has been away from the game for a while now. He had commenced training with the Jharkhand team some time back.

The Super Kings' practice sessions in the last two years had attracted crowds in thousands and with Dhoni set for an early arrival for preparation similar numbers can be expected this time around also.





The three-time IPL champion had picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the auction held in December last.



Check fixtures, match timings and venue here:

Date Matches Time Venue MAR 29, SUN vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mumbai APR 2, THUR vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Chennai APR 6, MON Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Kolkata APR 11, SAT Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Chennai APR 13, MON Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Delhi APR 17, FRI Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mohali APR 19, SUN Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Chennai APR 24, FRI Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Chennai APR 27, MON Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Chennai APR 30, THUR Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Hyderabad MAY 4, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Jaipur MAY 7, THUR Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Chennai MAY 10, SUN Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 4:00 PM Chennai MAY 14, THUR Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Bengaluru

