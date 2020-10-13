IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant has Grade 1 tear; DC likely to opt for Lalit Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Looking to know mindset of Rishabh Pant during IPL 2020: Alex Carey
Ishant out of IPL with rib cage injury, Delhi Capitals may seek replacement
Pant calls Dhoni mentor, says he encourages youngsters to look for answers
Top players to playing 11: Know about Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020
IPL 2020: Wanted to convert start, says Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer
-
Delhi Capitals are likely to miss their hard-hitting keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for a minimum of 7 to 10 days as he has suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain which might prompt the team management to include Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI.
With no back-up of the Indian keeper, the Capitals were forced field Alex Carey and drop Hetmyer. The firepower of two massive hitters was missing towards the end of their innings even as Shikhar Dhawan consumed 52 balls for his 69 not out.
"DC had sent the scan reports to BCCI's medical team as it is mandated by the BCCI for any centrally contracted Indian player. It shows that Pant has a Grade 1 tear," an IPL source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Pant's absence has massively hampered DC's team balance as they can't afford to lose two power-hitters at the back-end.
The only option in Capitals' current line-up is big-hitting all-rounder Lalit Yadav, with a strike-rate of 136 plus in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy over 30 games.
While Carey still remains favourite to don the big gloves, he has only hit six sixes in 30 T20 Internationals for Australia, which is roughly one six in every five games.
While Yadav doesn't have keeping experience at the first-class level, he could well be used for a couple of games which gives Delhi an option to play Hetmyer as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marcus Stoinis are automatic picks in the playing XI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor