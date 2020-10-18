IPL 2020: Seifert replaces injured Ali Khan in Kolkata Knight Riders squad

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Check Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, match timings, venue
IPL 2020: KKR vs DC playing 11 predictions, squad, head to head, details
IPL 2020: KKR SWOT shows perfect blend of foreigners and young Indian blood
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR highlights: Kolkata beats Chennai by 10 runs
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR preview: Will Narine find a place in KKR playing 11?
-
New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has replaced injured USA fast bowler Ali Khan at IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Seifert has been roped in as replacement for USA fast bowler Khan, whose maiden stint at the lucrative league ended without any game time due to a side strain that he suffered while playing in the Caribbean Premier League.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
A report in Stuff had said Seifert's domestic team, Northern Districts, had "confirmed" that the cricketer "was another absentee" (for the upcoming Plunket Shield).
Khan, who had become the first USA cricketer to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise, was ruled out of the tournament on October 7.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
The two-time winners had signed Khan as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of the tournament.
The 29-year-old was also part of the title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played in August-September. The Pakistan-born American had picked up eight wickets in the tournament.
Khan carried the side strain from the CPL into the IPL.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor