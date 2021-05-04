IPL advertisers back tournament's suspension, silent about losses

-
Advertisers on the Indian Premier League (IPL) remained silent about losses due to indefinite suspension of the tournament, although industry insiders said it was the right thing to do considering the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.
The BCCI on Tuesday decided to indefinitely suspend the lucrative T20 cricket event due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.
Harsh Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports said, "We agree with BCCI's decision to postpone the IPL. Focussing on tackling the current crisis in India, along with ensuring the health and safety of players, is far more important than any business impact.
Dream11 is one of the official partners of IPL 2021.
A senior official in a media planning firm on condition of anonymity said postponement of IPL was the right thing to do in the current situation.
"Given the current surge of COVID-19, postponement was needed. Lives of players are more important," he said.
A Tata Motors spokesperson, maker of Tata Safari, said, "We wish a full and speedy recovery of all impacted, and have no other comments to offer at present. TataSafari is also one of the official partners of IPL 2021.
Star India, the official broadcasters of Indian Premier League, also supported BCCI's decision to postpone the tournament.
"Star India supports BCCI's decision to postpone IPL 2021. The health and safety of players, staff and everyone involved in the IPL are of paramount importance," Star India said in an official statement.
The broadcasters also said it was "indebted" to its employees, on-air talent, production and broadcast crews for delivering the broadcast to millions of houses in these challenging times.
