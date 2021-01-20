JUST IN
Glenn Maxwell released by Kings XI Punjab after dismal 2020 season
List of players released by IPL teams ahead of auction for 2021 edition

Aaron Finch, Lasith Malinga, and Mohammed Siraj are among the players that have been released

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Following is the list of players who have been released by the different franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (10 players)

Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.

Remaining purse: Rs 35.7 crore

Chennai Super Kings: (6 Players)

Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.

Remaining purse: Rs 22.9 crore

Rajasthan Royals: (8 players)

Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

Remaining purse: Rs 34.85 crore

Delhi Capitals: (6 players)

Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

Remaining purse: Rs 12.8 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: (5 players)

Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj

Remaining purse: Rs 10.75 crore

Kings XI Punjab: (9 players)

Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh.

Remaining purse: Rs 53.2 crore

Mumbai Indians: (7 players)

Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Remaining purse: Rs 15.35 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: (6 players)

Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Tom banton, Chris Green, Harry Gurney.

Remaining purse: Rs 10.85 crore.

First Published: Wed, January 20 2021. 20:10 IST

