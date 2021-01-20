List of players released by IPL teams ahead of auction for 2021 edition

-
ALSO READ
Steve Smith's contract not renewed by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL-14
Lasith Malinga among seven players released by Mumbai Indians
Morris, Finch released by RCB; Sundar, Siraj among those retained
Glenn Maxwell released by Kings XI Punjab after dismal 2020 season
Governing Council meet: IPL 2020 final on Nov 10, Chinese sponsors intact
-
Following is the list of players who have been released by the different franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: (10 players)
Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.
Remaining purse: Rs 35.7 crore
Chennai Super Kings: (6 Players)
Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.
Remaining purse: Rs 22.9 crore
Rajasthan Royals: (8 players)
Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.
Remaining purse: Rs 34.85 crore
Delhi Capitals: (6 players)
Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.
Remaining purse: Rs 12.8 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: (5 players)
Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj
Remaining purse: Rs 10.75 crore
Kings XI Punjab: (9 players)
Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh.
Remaining purse: Rs 53.2 crore
Mumbai Indians: (7 players)
Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.
Remaining purse: Rs 15.35 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: (6 players)
Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Tom banton, Chris Green, Harry Gurney.
Remaining purse: Rs 10.85 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor