IPL: Samson blames batting failure for 7-wicket defeat to Knight Riders

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 Final: Top raiders, top defenders and top teams of season 8
No need for official football regulator, says English Premier League
BCCI must allow IPL teams to play exhibition games overseas: Ness Wadia
Rohit Sharma reaches milestone of 500 fours in Indian Premier League
Maxwell to miss Pak tour, doubtful for first few matches of IPL as well
-
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson rued his batters' inability to score boundaries in the death overs on a slow pitch as the reason for their seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 47 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.
Samson said with his batters failing to master the KKR bowling on a slow track, they fell short by 15-20 runs.
"I think the wicket was a bit slow and they bowled really well, but with the batting we have, I would have liked to score a few more boundaries at the end. I think we were short 15-20 runs," said Samson in the post-match presentation on Monday.
Though his team lost, there were some positives for the Rajasthan Royals skipper as he managed to score his second half-century of this IPL. Samson (54) said he was troubled by a niggle but has recovered from it.
"I have had a niggle the last few games but I'm recovering well and (my back) is fine," he said.
Another heartening aspect of the match for Samson was the fight his team put up while defending the modest total.
"It was a great effort (in the field). With the bowling and fielding, we showed some real fight. The body language and energy were amazing. I think we could have batted a bit better and win the toss next time for sure," he added.
Samson said he could not accelerate in the death overs because of the loss of wickets at regular intervals.
"Wickets at intervals, that's what stopped myself to keep going with momentum. When I wanted to go hard, they bowled really well and we couldn't execute our shots," Samson said.--IANS
bsk/inj
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor