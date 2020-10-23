Kapil Dev hospitalised after suffering heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

-
ALSO READ
How IVUS in balloon angioplasty can be a boon for heart and kidney patients
Covid-19 can cause entire spectrum of heart diseases, says cardiologist
Top Indian golfers and Kapil Dev to feature in Covid-19 charity golf event
This day 37 yrs ago, a historic win for Kapil's boys, iconic Lord's image
Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies after heart attack
-
India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has been hospitalised here after complaining of uneasiness.
The 61-year-old felt unwell on Thursday following which he was taken to a hospital here, Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President Ashok Malhotra told PTI.
"He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday. He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak," Malhotra, also a former Test player, said.
Unverified reports, however, stated that the 1983 World Cup winner had undergone an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always," India batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.
One of India's greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs.
He is the only player in cricket's history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests.
Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor