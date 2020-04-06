KKR's costliest player Cummins prioritises ICC T20 World Cup over IPL 2020

He might have been the biggest buy in this years auction, but Australia pacer still puts the World T20 at the end of the year over the cash-rich league if he has to pick one as the world has come to a standstill due to the outbreak.

"The T20 World Cup is something we've spoken about for the best part of two or three years. The (ODI) World Cup in 2015, that was absolutely a career highlight for me and I wasn't even playing in the final. I'd love to see that go ahead," Cummins was quoted as saying by the 'Australian Associated Press'.

"That's probably the big tournament this year for international cricket ... I'd love for that to happen in a perfect world and if I was to be really greedy, I'd love for the IPL to happen as well."

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen believes the IPL should happen.



"Let's say July-August is the earliest, I do truly believe the IPL should happen," Pietersen said on Star Sports Cricket Connected. "I do believe it is the kick-start to the cricket season. I think every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL.

"There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans and the players can still go out and play the tournament in three weeks or in four weeks."

Pietersen also went on to add that having the fans watch from home is a solution. "So it's a more condensed tournament in three venues, which we know are safe, which we know are secure. I don't think the fans need to be risked in this situation.

"I think the fans need to understand they can't watch a live game at the moment and they might not be able to watch a live game for the foreseeable future. [But] what would you guys give right now, to watch v right now?" he pointed.

A decision on the fate of the league is expected after the ends on April 14 and a fresh health advisory is issued by the government.