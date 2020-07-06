Kohli can break Tendulkar's record of 100 international tons: Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has said that can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries.

Hogg said that this is likely as fitness levels are way better now and cricketers play more cricket.

"Of course he can. Fitness levels today are a lot better when started. They get a lot of help with quality fitness trainers. They have also got a lot of physios and doctors on board. Any niggle that is starting to happen people can get on top of it straight away," Hogg said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

"Therefore players miss less games and of course there is a lot more cricket being played these days. So yes, he can break that record," he added.

The comparisons between Kohli and keep on growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

Tendulkar called time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats.

At present, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings.

Kohli has so far played 86 Tests, scoring 7,240 runs with 27 centuries at an average of 53.62.

His knock of 254 against South Africa at Pune in 2019 remains his highest Test score to date.

When it comes to ODIs, the current Indian skipper has played 248 matches and has 43 centuries.

