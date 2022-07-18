Kohli lauds Team India's brilliant chase post series win against England

-
Former India skipper Virat Kohli lauded the team's efforts following Rishabh Pant's masterclass and Hardik Pandya's all-round show which powered the tourists to a 2-1 series win against England in Manchester on Sunday.
At one point of time, India were 38/3 with skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Kohli all back in the hut but Pant and Pandya stitched a 133-run stand in just 115 balls to take the visiting side home.
"Brilliant run chase and a great series," Kohli captioned Team India celebrating the win on the Koo app.
Mohammed Shami, who had a great England series, also congratulated the Indian side following the win in the third ODI.
"Congratulation's @indiancricketteam Great effort, well done boys win T20,ODI Series," Shami said on the Koo app.
Meanwhile, former India batter VVS Laxman is pleased to see Team India dominating on English soil following the scintillating series win over England on Sunday.
Laxman said the partnership between Pant and Pandya helped India make a comeback into the third ODI against England.
"A fantastic chase to win the ODI series. The partnership between @RishabhPant17 & @HardikPandya7 was a phenomenal comeback. Very pleasing to see India dominate on English soil. Congratulations and take a bow," Laxman posted on a social media platform.
England folded up for 259 in the 46th over and India chased down the target in only 42.1 overs to win the series 2-1. Pant guided India to the win scoring his first ODI century in the process.
