Kohli, Rohit, Bhutia pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in Galwan clash

India's leading sportspersons, including cricket captain and former football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, have paid tributes to the 20 Army personnel killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

The clash at the Galwan valley was the biggest Indo-China military confrontation in over five decades and escalated the volatile border standoff in the region.

"Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time," Kohli wrote on his twitter page.



Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time. — (@imVkohli) June 17, 2020

His white ball deputy also mourned the death of the soldiers.

"Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength," Rohit tweeted.



Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley — (@ImRo45) June 17, 2020

Bhutia, who has also dabbled in politics, termed the attack a "planned one".

"China had asked all its citizens to leave India few weeks back. The killing of our soldiers in LAC was a I think a planned one.

"We completely condemn this cowardly act of China. Indian Govt should take strong necessary action and not bow down to Chinese aggression," Bhutia wrote on the micro-blogging site.



China had asked all its citizens to leave India few weeks back. The killing of our soldiers in LAC was a I think a planned one. We completely condemn this cowardly act of China. Indian Govt should take strong necessary action and not bow down to Chinese aggression pic.twitter.com/PToDa61mLv — (@bhaichung15) June 17, 2020

Our martyrs will continue to live through the lives that they have inspired with the heroic acts to protect our motherland. A nation mourns its brave jawans and stands by their selfless parents and families.

Deepest condolences and may you all rest in peace. — (@sachin_rt) June 17, 2020

I salute the Indian army ..I salute the Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley ..My heart goes out to the families of these brave soldiers.. #JaiHind @IndINDIANARMY pic.twitter.com/L31a3YGlcS — (@NSaina) June 16, 2020

A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind!

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic bronze medal winning duo of wrestler and shuttler and cricketer were also among the notable athletes to pay tributes.