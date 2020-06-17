Kohli, Rohit, Bhutia pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in Galwan clash

-
India's leading sportspersons, including cricket captain Virat Kohli and former football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, have paid tributes to the 20 Army personnel killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.
The clash at the Galwan valley was the biggest Indo-China military confrontation in over five decades and escalated the volatile border standoff in the region.
"Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time," Kohli wrote on his twitter page.
Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2020
His white ball deputy Rohit Sharma also mourned the death of the soldiers.
"Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength," Rohit tweeted.
Bhutia, who has also dabbled in politics, termed the attack a "planned one".
Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 17, 2020
"China had asked all its citizens to leave India few weeks back. The killing of our soldiers in LAC was a I think a planned one.
"We completely condemn this cowardly act of China. Indian Govt should take strong necessary action and not bow down to Chinese aggression," Bhutia wrote on the micro-blogging site.
India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic bronze medal winning duo of wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and shuttler Saina Nehwal and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan were also among the notable athletes to pay tributes.
China had asked all its citizens to leave India few weeks back. The killing of our soldiers in LAC was a I think a planned one. We completely condemn this cowardly act of China. Indian Govt should take strong necessary action and not bow down to Chinese aggression pic.twitter.com/PToDa61mLv— Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) June 17, 2020
Our martyrs will continue to live through the lives that they have inspired with the heroic acts to protect our motherland. A nation mourns its brave jawans and stands by their selfless parents and families.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 17, 2020
Deepest condolences and may you all rest in peace.
लद्दाख में गलवान घाटी में चीन के सैनिकों के साथ झड़प में भारतीय सेना के तीन जवान शहीद होने का समाचार मन को व्यथित करने वाला है। भारत मां और सीमा की रक्षार्थ शहीद हुए जवानों को शत शत नमन एवं परिवारजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएं। @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/GiID9v5WQg— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) June 16, 2020
#IStandWithIndianArmy pic.twitter.com/RRLo0C1oMK— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) June 16, 2020
I salute the Indian army ..I salute the Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley ..My heart goes out to the families of these brave soldiers.. #JaiHind @IndINDIANARMY pic.twitter.com/L31a3YGlcS— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 16, 2020
A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind!