Krishna, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav in ODI squad for Eng series

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were on Friday named in the India squad for the three-match ODI series against England in Pune.
Krishna and Krunal have been rewarded for their good performances in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy while Suryakumar's selection was not a surprise given his stupendous T20 debut in the fourth T20 against England.
All three games will be played in Pune, starting March 23.
India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur.
