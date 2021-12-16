PAK v WI: Tour in doubt as 5 more members of touring party test positive

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC: Windies 'dangerous team', cannot underestimate them, says Rabada
Pakistan becomes first team to win 18 T20Is in a calendar year
AUS vs WI full schedule, live toss timings and streaming details in India
Covid-19: West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI postponed after a positive case
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
West Indies' ongoing tour of Pakistan looks in doubt on Thursday after three players and two members of the support staff returned positive PCR tests, taking the number of total positive players to six.
Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Dr. Akshai Mansingh all tested positive and must remain in self-isolation for ten days, or until they return a negative result, the PCB informed on Thursday.
The members join Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, and Sheldon Cottrell who had already returned positive tests five days ago. It means just 11 of the 18 members of the touring party can take the field for the third T20I scheduled for Thursday, with Devon Thomas also out through a finger injury in the first match.
Thus, officials from Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board will meet on Thursday to determine whether the current tour can continue.
Pakistan have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, winning the first and second T20Is by 63 runs and nine runs respectively. Chase, Mayers, and Cottrell were in isolation before the first match of the tour.
After the T20I series, the teams are slated to play three ODIs as part of the Cricket World Cup Super League, from December 18.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor