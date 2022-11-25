PKL 2022: Aslam Inamdar stars in Puneri Paltan's win against Pink Panthers

dished out a clinical performance to register a 39-32 victory over in the here on Wednesday.

Aslam Inamdar emerged as the best player for the Pune side with nine points in the game.

Arjun Deshwal picked up a few touch points as took the lead at 6-3 in the sixth minute.

However, Sombir tackled Deshwal and Mohit Goyat pulled off a raid in quick succession to help their team stay in the game at 6-8 in the ninth minute.

kept raging on and inflicted an ALL OUT in the 17th minute to take the lead at 16-14. Moments later, Akash Shinde carried out a brilliant raid, catching out Reza Mirbagheri and Abhishek KS.

Shinde continued to shine as led at 20-16 at the end of the first half.

Goyat effected a fantastic multi-point raid and reduced Panthers to just two members on the mat in the opening minutes of the second half.

Puneri Paltan inflicted another ALL OUT soon after and attained a stronghold of the match at 27-18 in the 25th minute.

However, Deshwal kept the Panthers in the game through a magnificent raid catching out Abinesh Nadarajan and Fazel Atrachali. But, Goyat kept getting touch points and helped his team stay in the lead at 33-24 in the 33rd minute.

V Ajith Kumar picked up a couple of touch points for the Panthers, but Inamdar showcased top form in the other end as the Pune side stayed ahead at 36-29.

The Paltan rode on the momentum and eventually registered a comprehensive victory.

