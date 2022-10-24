PKL 9: Bengaluru Bulls script comeback to tie against Patna Pirates

-
Patna Pirates dominated most of the match, but Bengaluru Bulls never lost hope during their Pro Kabaddi Season 9 match against the three-time champions at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Going into the last minute of the match, the Pirates held a lead, while the Bulls inflicted an All-Out and tackled Rohit Gulia to ensure the match ended in a 31-31 tie.
Sachin's power performance enhanced the raids as Patna Pirates took the lead at 6-4 in the 9th minute. Manish tackled Vikash Kandola to help the Pirates widen their lead further. Patna Pirates inflicted an All-Out in the 11th minute to take a good lead at 12-5. Bharat then pulled off a fantastic multi-point raid in the 14th minute, but the Pirates continued to dominate the match at 16-7. The Pirates kept raging on and ended the first half being in the lead at 19-10.
Bharat picked up a couple of raid points and the Bulls tackled Rohit Gulia in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Pirates still had a comfortable lead at 22-15. Iranian Mohammadreza Chiyaneh also joined the party as the Pirates extended their lead further.
Kandola found it difficult to breach the Pirates' defence as the three-time champions had a stronghold in the match at 27-20 in the 34th minute. However, the Bulls inflicted an All-Out and Bharat effected a couple of raids in the last minute of the match. The Bulls were still trailing at 30-31 but thereafter, they tackled Gulia in the dying seconds of the match to tie the contest at 31-31.
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 10:21 IST