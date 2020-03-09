Poonam only Indian in women's T20 WC playing 11, Shafali named 12th player

Only one Indian -- Poonam Yadav -- has been named in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament.

Yadav had Australia in knots in a dramatic opening game of the tournament. India's leading T20I wicket-taker took four for 19 in the opener and didn't look back, bagging three against Bangladesh before rounding off with wickets in each match. However, she was far from her best in the final which India lost by 85 runs at the MCG on Sunday. She managed to pick just one wicket and gave away 30 runs in four overs.

Meanwhile, five players from Australia's victorious squad -- Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen -- have been named in the team.

The remaining players in the team are Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole and Laura Wolvaardt.

Taking her place as 12th woman is teenage sensation - who broke record after record at the top of India's order.

Fearless cricket had the opposition running scared of the 16-year-old, with her devastating 163 runs coming at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 158.25.

The side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators and former international players Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Lisa Sthalekar, journalist Raf Nicholson and ICC representative Holly Colvin.



ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 playing 11:

Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Nat Sciver (England), Heather Knight (England), Meg Lanning (c) (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Anya Shrubsole (England), Megan Schutt (Australia), Poonam Yadav (India), 12th woman: (India)