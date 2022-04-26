Result will come by itself, says Shikhar Dhawan who trusts the 'process'

-
ALSO READ
PBKS vs CSK: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium
RR vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium
IPL 15 organisers allow 25% crowd attendance inside stadiums
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium
DC vs RR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium
-
Punjab Kings (PBKS) bounced back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with an 11-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
In his 200th IPL game, Shikhar Dhawan blazed with the bat and scored an unbeaten 88*(59) before PBKS clinched an 11-run victory in yet another last-over finish.
Shikhar Dhawan, Player of the Match in the post-match presentation said: "The process, I always talk about it, I focus on it. About my fitness, my approach - I keep working on those skills. Results will take care of itself."
Talking about the pitch, Dhawan said: "The wicket was stopping a bit, I tried to go for the big shots, but I couldn't connect. But I kept my calm. Once I get set, I can get those boundaries, that's what I bank on. While batting first it's about putting pressure on the bowlers and getting boundaries. We don't have to lose too many wickets, that was our conscious effort."
"I have become a senior in the team (laughs), I give a lot of input to the players and my captain, on the field. The youngsters think a lot, sometimes they overthink, so I try to communicate with them. I talk about the law of attraction and how to achieve big in life," the opening batter concluded.
Punjab Kings will next clash with Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.
Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 187/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 88*, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 42; Dwayne Bravo 2-42) beat Chennai Super Kings 176/6 (Ambati Rayudu 78, Ruturaj Gaikwad 30; Kagiso Rabada 2-23) by 11 runs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor