Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in third ODI against West Indies

-
ALSO READ
Curtly Ambrose applies for England cricket team's fast-bowling coach's post
India retain second spot in ICC World Test Championship rankings
Aus vs Ind: Crowds to return to stadia for men's cricket after 8 months
England's Joe Root meets members of India's Street Child World Cup team
India-South Africa women's series likely to start from March 7
-
Sri Lanka have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the third ODI in Antigua, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.
"Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dimuth Karunaratne's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," said the ICC.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
In addition, as per Article 12.9.1 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, Sri Lanka will lose two points from their points tally during the Super League.
Karunaratne pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka has been reprimanded for giving a send-off to Nicholas Pooran. Gunathilaka was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match."
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Gunathilaka, for whom it was the first offence in a period of 24 months.
--IANS
rkm/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor