Surya at top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

In-form India batter consolidated his top spot in the batting chart, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh climbed to a career-best 23rd position among bowlers in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday.

Yadav, who has been in sizzling form, has amassed 225 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of almost 200 in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He achieved a career-high rating of 869 points to continue as the number one batter in the format.

In India's last group match, Yadav blasted a 25-ball 61 as he added six points in the weekly rankings update to go 39 points clear of second-placed Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan.

Next in the list is New Zealand's Devon Conway, 90 points adrift of Yadav, while Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a further seven points behind the Kiwi in fourth place.

India vice-captain KL Rahul's half-centuries against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have lifted him five positions to 16th while Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma are 11th and 18th respectively.

In the bowling chart, making a quiet progress in Australia with his timely breakthroughs, Arshdeep has gained four slots to go to 23rd place, one behind his Pakistani counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, has advanced five places to 13th after picking up three Zimbabwe wickets.

Meanwhile Sri Lankan mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing T20 World Cup, is back at the number one bowler.

Hasaranga, who took 15 wickets during Sri Lanka's Super 12 finish in the T20 showpiece, ended Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan's reign at the top, regaining the number one spot that he last held in November last year.

In the all-rounder's rankings, Zimbabwe's Sean Williams is the only new arrival in top 10, while Shadab Khan of Pakistan jumped 10 places to 15.

There is one new arrival in the top 10 of the rankings for bowlers too, with England's Adil Rashid rising to eighth, one spot behind his compatriot Sam Curran.

