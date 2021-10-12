There are captains, there are leaders, Kohli definitely a leader: Harshal

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
IPL 2021: Kohli becomes first player to reach 6,000 runs in IPL history
IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore's full schedule and squad here
-
Virat Kohli might not captain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but pacer Harshal Patel said Kohli is "definitely a leader" irrespective of whether he is leading the side or not.
Kohli's captaincy era in the IPL came to an end on Monday as RCB suffered a four-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator.
Pacer Harshal Patel lavished praise on Kohli and thanked him for his contributions to RCB over the years.
"Virat gives bowlers their space, lets you execute your plans. Grateful to him. I have learnt a lot playing with him since 2012. In terms of his captaincy, there are captains, and there are leaders. He is definitely a leader," said Harshal in the post-match press conference.
"Just because he won't have the tag of captaincy anymore, it doesn't make him any less of a leader. I just want to thank him for his contributions to the team and my growth and whenever he supported me when I was down," he added.
When the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 resumed, Kohli announced that he would step down as the skipper of the franchise after the ongoing edition.
Kohli had become the regular captain at Royal Challengers in 2013 and he has been a part of the franchise as a player since the inception of the IPL in 2008.
"We are going to celebrate his contributions. It would have been nicer to celebrate that with a trophy in our hands. But it was not meant to be. His contribution has been immense; we are definitely going to celebrate that," said Harshal.
Under Virat Kohli, RCB had reached the finals of IPL in 2016 and it was in the same edition that Kohli registered the most number of runs by a batter in a single season.
However, after that RCB found the going tough and the side failed to reach the playoffs in three consecutive years and the jinx was finally broken in 2020.
In the 140 matches he captained in IPL, Kohli won 66 and lost 70 while four were no results.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor