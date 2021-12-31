U19 Asia Cup final: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first against India

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the U19 Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium here on Friday.

In U19 Asia Cup finals between India and Sri Lanka, the former have the upper hand, emerging victorious four times. In eight editions of the tournament, India have been winners seven times (including sharing the trophy with Pakistan in 2012) while Afghanistan were the winners in the 2017 edition.

India reached the final after finishing second in Group A, losing only to Pakistan by two wickets. In the semifinal on Thursday, India defeated Bangladesh by 103 runs.

Sri Lanka, just like India, came second in Group B due to Bangladesh having a superior net run rate and are currently the only unbeaten team in the tournament. In the other semifinal on Thursday, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 22 runs.

Squads:

India: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (captain), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wicketkeeper), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara (wicketkeeper), Dunith Wellalage (captain), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Treveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa and Matheesha Pathirana.

