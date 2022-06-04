UEFA apologises to Liverpool, Madrid fans over Champions League final chaos

UEFA on Friday apologized to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28 in Paris.

Immediately after the events, UEFA commissioned an Independent Review to identify shortcomings and responsibilities of all entities involved in the organization of the final, and on Friday published the Terms of Reference for this review.

The Independent Review, which will be led by Tiago Brandao Rodrigues from Portugal, aims at understanding what happened in the build-up to the final, and determining what lessons should be learned to ensure there is no repeat of the actions and events of that day.

The Review will seek to establish a full picture and timeline of what occurred during the day, both within the stadium and the surrounding areas, including examining spectator flows to the stadium via the various access points.

It will also examine all relevant operational plans related to security, mobility, ticketing, as well as others at the discretion of the chairman of the Review, and will examine the planning and preparedness of the involved entities for the staging of the final, including at additional sites such as the Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF fan meeting points.

The Independent Review aims to identify any issues or gaps in the implementation and running of operations and assess the roles and responsibilities of all the entities involved and the adequacy of their response to events, in order to make recommendations on best practices for the future for UEFA and the relevant stakeholders.

The Review will engage with UEFA and all relevant stakeholders, including, but not limited to, fan groups including Supporters Europe as well as those of the two finalist clubs; the finalist clubs themselves; general spectators; the French Federation; the Police and other public national and local authorities, and the stadium operator.

"Further information on how relevant parties can submit their testimonies (via a dedicated email address or an online questionnaire) will be communicated shortly. The findings of the Review, conclusions, and recommendations will be set out in detail in the Report and will be those of Dr. Tiago Brandao Rodrigues and the experts who will support him. The Review will start immediately and should be concluded within the shortest possible time-frame needed to produce a comprehensive review of the events," UEFA in a statement said.

Once completed, the report will be published by UEFA on www.uefa.com in the interests of transparency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)