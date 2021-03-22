Unified body for differently-abled cricketers formed, BCCI may follow

-
ALSO READ
Cricket head coach Shastri takes dig at ICC for 'shifting goalposts'
Domestic cricket: Devdutt Padikkal takes Vijay Hazare Trophy by storm
Buttler picks hosts India as favourites for T20 World Cup
Speedster Yadav replaces Thakur for last two tests against England
Ben Stokes was swearing at me, Kohli handled that well: Siraj
-
The Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has been formed, a move that could pave way for the physically challenged cricketers to play under the BCCI logo.
Groups running differently-abled cricket have joined hands to form DCCI, which was needed to get BCCI recognition.
"The dream of Differently-Abled cricket players to play with the BCCI logo and represent India in recognized International tournaments may come true very soon.
"With firm support from different groups running differently-abled cricket, the DCCI has been formed under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act, a media release stated.
Mahantesh GK, known for his contribution towards blind cricket, was unanimously elected as DCCI President.
Ravi Chauhan, representing the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India, Squadron leader (Retd) Abhai Pratap Singh representing Wheelchair Cricket India Association and Sumit Jain representing IDCA decided to come together to form a common body.
It said that the suggestion came from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a recent meeting with all the stake holders of disability cricket.
Shah had suggested that BCCI was more eager to help in all forms of cricket including cricket for differently-abled.
The Supreme Court appointed Lodha committee had also recommended in its report that cricket for differently-abled should be given a priority and efforts should be made to form a committee in the BCCI to run the game smoothly.
Chauhan, who was elected as DCCI Secretary, said Shah's guidance, support and vision has led to the formation of DCCI.
"We are very thankful to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for continuous support and encouragement to differently-abled cricket players. With BCCI support, it can boost the cricket movement for the differently-abled cricket players, said Mahantesh.
The released added that currently thousands of differently-abled cricket players in the country are playing without any help.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor