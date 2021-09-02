We are team that everyone wants to beat, says India captain Virat Kohli

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ WTC final: Virat Kohli completes 7500 runs in Test cricket
IPL 2021: Kohli becomes first player to reach 6,000 runs in IPL history
Virat Kohli, BCCI brass 'informally' chat over roadmap for T20 World Cup
IPL 2021: Kohli to undergo quarantine after reaching Chennai on April 1
India skipper Virat Kohli receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine
-
India captain Virat Kohli says his relationship with head coach Ravi Shastri is based on mutual respect and trust, something that has helped them make this team the one that "everyone wants to beat."
On the eve of the fourth Test against England at the Oval on Thursday, Kohli was joined by his teammates at the Taj hotel here for the launch ceremony of a new exclusive members' club 'The Chambers'.
"Our working relationship, and off the field as well, has been built on mutual respect and trust, on a vision that has been shared, which has been focussed in one direction which is to take Indian cricket higher and in a better place than we found it," said Kohli.
"That was always our aim and I think, along with the brilliance of the whole team, the talent that we have been blessed with, we have been able to achieve that.
"We stand as the team that everyone wants to beat anywhere we play in the world and that for us is a matter of immense pride," he added.
The event was marked with a special 'Rendezvous Series' around the UK launch of Shastri's debut as an author with 'Stargazing: The Players In My Life'.
"It's his first book and I hope he writes a few more because he has a lot more to share," said Kohli.
During an interaction around his new book, Shastri was asked about the ongoing series, which stands at 1-1 right now, and he promised things are set to get "spicier" in the last two games.
"When you have a captain on the same page, it becomes pretty easy and most of my boys are on a similar page," said Shastri.
"The idea was to take the game forward and play to win. We're not here to fill in the numbers, we're here to play cricket that is positive and play to win.
"It's been one spicy series, that's the way it should be, and I just think it'll be spicier over the next couple of weeks," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor