Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu departs for Tokyo 2020 from USA

-
ALSO READ
Deepak Kabra becomes first Indian gymnastics judge at Olympics 2021
Tested and tracked ! Olympic visitors set for Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Maximum of 10,000 fans to be allowed for each event
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo 2020 to curb Covid-19
India to send 228-strong contingent to Olympics 2021, 119 athletes in it
-
Ace Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has departed for Tokyo 2020, which is scheduled to begin from July 23, after completing her final bit of preparation here at St. Louis, United States of America.
Mirabai underwent a 50-day training in the United States, under the watchful eyes of national coach Vijay Sharma and assistant coach Sandip Kumar, which was sanctioned by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), as per Olympics.com.
The 49 kg category-weightlifter will be accompanied by her coaches Sharma, Kumar, and Pramod Sharma along with physiotherapist Aalap Javadekar for the mega event.
This was her second stint in the US after undergoing a two-month stint under strength and conditioning coach, Dr. Aaron Horschig, last year. Her lower back and shoulder issues were addressed during the previous stint.
Tokyo Olympics will be Chanu's second appearance on the big stage as she had earlier qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in the women's 48 kg category. However, she failed to finish the event as she failed to lift the weight in any of her three attempts in the clean & jerk section.
However, in 2017, she was able to redeem herself as she won the Gold medal in the Women's 48 kg category by lifting a competition record 194 kg in total (85 kg snatch and 109 kg clean & jerk) in the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships held at Anaheim, CA, United States.
She then won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and bronze in Clean and Jerk at 49 kg Category in the 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships. Mirabai would now be hoping to bury the ghosts of the past at the showpiece this time by lifting the bar higher.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor